Hind Baloch Forum and Baluchistan Unrest

According to sources India has established Hind Baloch Forum in India with Pawan Sinha being its president and Swami Jitendranad Saraswati as its General Secretary is the clear manifestation of what India has in mind to spread lawlessness and destabilizing Pakistan. According to information gathering from different sources, it has been revealed that on June 20, 2017, the forum arranged its first seminar on the topic titled “How Indians can play a role in the freedom struggle of Baluchistan” at Hotel Howard Plaza Fatehabad Road, Agra, Utter Pradesh India. The guest speakers who spoke on the occasion included Major General (retired) G.D. Bakhshi with the Indian army background, Colonel RSN Singh, former Director of India’s prime intelligence agency RAW. The other speakers who addressed the seminar included electronic media journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha and Govind Sharma National General Secretary of Ganga Mahasabha. This amounts to direct interference in the affairs of Pakistan but India is trampling good diplomatic norms and basic principles of sovereignty of nations and is, instead, openly supporting “Separate Baluchistan” movement by spreading anti- Pakistan propaganda through all channels of dissemination of information, not only inside India but also abroad.
Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest but least developed province which has been battling a separatist insurgency for years. Pakistan has repeatedly characterized it as “terrorism” promoted by hostile states such as India. Jadhav confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by the Indian intelligence agency to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Baluchistan and Karachi. As the Pakistan Army is busy conducting targeted operations against the terrorists and miscreants in connection with the Operation Radd-ul Fasaad and the arrest of Indian Navy officer Kulbushan Jadev’s for his sabotage activities in Baluchistan, India has yet not stopped creating rifts and continuing its facinorous designs to spread anarchy in Baluchistan and to subvert the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
It is important to mention here that Indian Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Indian concerns about CPEC during his visit to Beijing and told the Chinese leadership that it was “unacceptable” to him. The Indian government also summoned the Chinese envoy to protest. It clearly shows that India’s nefarious designs to sabotage recently launched CPEC which brings economic prosperity to Pakistan. The economic corridor, a network of roads, railways and pipelines, will pass through Pakistan’s restive southern Baluchistan province, where separatist groups have targeted security forces for years. RAW, with other hostile agencies, is at the frontline to sabotage this project. Since presence of foreign elements in Baluchistan poses a big challenge for law enforcement agencies to provide security to Chinese workers, a special security division consisting of more than 8, 000 military personnel has been trained that will guard key projects linked from Hyderabad to Karachi and Gwadar along the coastal line.
As far as the Hind Baloch Forum is concerned India is, in fact, hell-bent upon making use of all possible opportunities through such forums to gain support of anti-Pakistan elements, create unrest in Baluchistan and project the Baluchistan issue at international level to create impediments in the way of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. However, there is no issue of any separatist movement in Baluchistan as there does not exist anything like this on ground. The only issue in Baluchistan is a few RAW funded militants, trying to create Anti Pakistan environment in the region. But its magnitude is too low enough to create enough resistance from within the locals. Ironically, the only successful way the India can part it successfully is to send a full fledge trained force kind of Mukti Bahni in Baluchistan at once from Afghan side, and cease Baluchistan to be part of Pakistan anymore. But that is too hard to be possible, because any of this kind of mischief by India may lead Pakistan to take a few warheads out of the pocket and show it to them, if not detonated. The matter has to be naturally neutralized then for sure. So India is wasting its time and resources in Baluchistan, as it can create local turbulence, a few killings, bursting the pipelines, damage few infrastructure etc, but cannot achieve the desired bigger objective.
Apparently, India has always denied the reports of destabilizing Pakistan especially Baluchistan but with conducting such seminars in Agra, suburbs of India’s Capital New Delhi with RAW headquarters in close proximity, it is always at the forefront of supporting the propaganda machinery of “Separate Baluchistan” movements of dissidents. Since decades, India is always busy spreading negativity and rifts to destabilise Pakistan especially Baluchistan due to its geo-strategic location and currently due to Gawadar and CPEC. Moreover, it is no more difficult to understand that the foreign actors have evil designs against Pakistan as they are supporting anti-state elements and hired criminals for the disturbance of state system and in this situation, what all we need is national cohesion.
Hind Baloch Forum and Baluchistan Unrest
Afia ambreen
