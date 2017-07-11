Supply of contaminated water to Islamabad

There is no water policy for the federal capital.As if this was not enough the water being supplied to Islamabad is highly contaminated .This is not to mention that there is a scarcity of water too in the federal capital.
There is an urgent need for the repair of damaged water pipelines and chlorination of water in order to checkmate the outbreak of water borne diseases.The sewerage and water supply lines run side- by- side and are damaged , leading to sewerage water getting mixed with the clean water.
It is worth pointing out that the CDA has been dealing with water related issues in the urban areas of Islamabad while Islamabad Capital Territory administration deals with these issues in rural areas but it is a pity that there is a lack of coordination between them in the matter.insiders say a proposal to bring water from Indus river to the federal capital through a pipe was conceived and put before the federal cabinet back in 2004, but it was shelved for unknown reasons.
At the moment some water is supplied to Islamabad from Simly and Khanpur dams but due to umpteen illegal water connections in the way made by the residents through whose areas the water pipelines pass, water supply to the federal capital is often interrupted.

