Opposition parties join hands for PM’s resignation
PTI, PPP agree to file requisition to call NA session
Lawyers decided to carry the initial rally against Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Mall Road on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, July 11: After the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, the opposition parties have come on same page regarding Prime Minister’s resignation and said he should defend himself after leaving his office. The opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have taken the stance that there will be no threat to democracy if Nawaz steps down.
Senior leadership of the PPP and PTI met on Tuesday and agreed to file a requisition to call a session of the National Assembly, one day after the JIT report on the Panama Leaks investigation was submitted to the Supreme Court.
Leaders from both parties agreed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should step down immediately. “Only Nawaz Sharif’s resignation can save democracy,” said Khursheed Shah. “Both parties have the same stance with regard to the JIT,” said PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah met PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wants to save democracy, he should immediately resign, and there will be no damage to the system. Shah assured that opposition will have no reservation if Nawaz brings forward a new PM.
Meanwhile, PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Nawaz Sharif is left with no moral, political and legal authority to stay on Prime Minister’s post after the JIT report. Qureshi reminded Nawaz Sharif of the promise that he made to the country on the floor of the House last year in which he guaranteed to resign without wasting a moment if any evidence is found against him in the investigations.
Shah Mahmood asserted that the moment has now come. “We (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party have same stance over Prime Minister’s resign, and Bilawal Bhutto has supported Imran Khan’s statement in this regard,” he added.
PTI’s Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly demanding PM’s resignation. It has been stated in the resolve that Nawaz Sharif does not remain eligible under Article 62, 63 after the report, and should step down immediately.
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that democracy will suffer if PM delays his resignation. The supremacy of law and constitution should be maintained, he remarked.
On the other hand, lawyers’ organizations have also demanded the resignation of Nawaz Sharif, and given him one week to step down. In a press conference, Lahore High Court Bar secretary and other members said Nawaz has lost all authorities to remain the premier of this country, and announced to stage nationwide protests if he does not resign in seven days. – Agencies
