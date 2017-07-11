Malaysia acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism

  • Malaysian Army Chief meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, July 11: Malaysia on Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Malaysian Army, General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation. Later, the delegation was given detailed briefing on operational and training activities of Pakistan Army. Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Chief of Malaysian Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. -DNA

