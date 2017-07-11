Sikkim standoff: Chinese troops can enter Kashmir: Expert

sikkim standoff, doklam standoff, Chinese troops, Indian troops, India, China, China West Normal University, Global Times, Long Xingchun, chinese army, indian army, Pakistan, Donglang, Doka La, Bhutan, Sikkim, jammu and kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh

BEIJING, July 11: Long Xingchun, Director of the Center for Indian Studies at China West Normal University has said that his his country’s troops would be entitled to enter Kashmir if the Pakistani government requests.
According to him, the logic is the same which has permitted Indian troops to enter an area which is disputed by China and Bhutan, according to a Times of India report.
“Under India’s logic, ,” the expert said. The argument is one of the many that the Chinese scholar gave blaming India for sending its troops to the disputed Doklam area, the TOI report added. Noteworthy, India has responded to efforts by China to build a road in the Doklam area. The Doklam area falls next to the trijunction connecting Sikkim with Tibet and Bhutan.
In an article cited by TOI said, “Beijing can internationalise the Doklam controversy without worrying about Western countries supporting India because the West has a lot of business to do with China.” Also, the Chinese scholar reiterated Beijing’s stated line that Doklam belongs to China.- Online

News In Pictures

Imran Khan demands resignation of Nawaz, Shehbaz, Dar and Sadiq
Documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz were forged: JIT Report
Shehbaz takes Nawaz into confidence over Gulf Steel Mills-related statement in JIT
Nawaz advised neither to resign nor dissolve Assemblies
Babar Awan demands inclusion of Sharif family’s names in ECL
Sikkim standoff: Chinese troops can enter Kashmir: Expert
Malaysia acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for elimination of terrorism
Opposition parties join hands for PM’s resignation
Masood calls for sharper focus on Kashmir dispute for a just & lasting solution
Sri Lanka’s direct WC qualification in doubt
Qatar’s position ‘reasonable’ in row with Arab neighbours: Tillerson
IS Chief reported dead after jihadists lose Mosul

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved