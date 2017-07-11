Sikkim standoff: Chinese troops can enter Kashmir: Expert
BEIJING, July 11: Long Xingchun, Director of the Center for Indian Studies at China West Normal University has said that his his country’s troops would be entitled to enter Kashmir if the Pakistani government requests.
According to him, the logic is the same which has permitted Indian troops to enter an area which is disputed by China and Bhutan, according to a Times of India report.
“Under India’s logic, ,” the expert said. The argument is one of the many that the Chinese scholar gave blaming India for sending its troops to the disputed Doklam area, the TOI report added. Noteworthy, India has responded to efforts by China to build a road in the Doklam area. The Doklam area falls next to the trijunction connecting Sikkim with Tibet and Bhutan.
In an article cited by TOI said, “Beijing can internationalise the Doklam controversy without worrying about Western countries supporting India because the West has a lot of business to do with China.” Also, the Chinese scholar reiterated Beijing’s stated line that Doklam belongs to China.- Online
