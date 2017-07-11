Babar Awan demands inclusion of Sharif family’s names in ECL
Demands case be lodged against Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, July 11: While taking aim at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan has on Tuesday said that those involved in tax evasion and money laundering cannot hold on to his portfolio.
Talking to media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he demanded the authorities to arrest Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, adding that the tax evader and money launderer is not eligible to run the ministry.
The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is himself heading an offshore entity and demanding the names of entire Sharif family to be included in Exit Control List (ECL).
On the occasion, PTI spokesman Naeemul Haq said that the Nawaz Sharif is left with no moral and political justification to hold on to his position. “He should immediately resign and go home, he added. The doors for corruption in the country have been closed, the spokesman said.-Agencies/DNA
