Nawaz advised neither to resign nor dissolve Assemblies
ISLAMABAD, July 11: : A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the PM House, on Tuesday decided that the premier will neither submit his resignation nor dissolve the assemblies, reported sources close to the matter. The meeting was called earlier today to chalk out the government’s strategy following submission of the final report to the apex court by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Nawaz, during the meeting, was also advised to move the Supreme Court against the JIT report before July 17, added sources.
Sources also said the premier has instructed his legal team to approach the apex court and prepare the government’s potential reply over the JIT report.
The prime minister was also briefed in detail regarding the legal aspects of the JIT report.
The meeting at the PM House was attended by the premier’s brother Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, other senior ministers and legal experts. – Agencies
