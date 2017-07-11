Shehbaz takes Nawaz into confidence over Gulf Steel Mills-related statement in JIT
ISLAMABAD , July 11: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his office in the federal capital, sources told. On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif clarified Nawaz Sharif about his stance submitted before Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) about financial and administration matters of Gulf Steel Mill. In his statement before the JIT, Shehbaz Sharif had allegedly distanced himself from the matters of aforementioned mill. “It is worth noting that according to Mr. Tariq Shafi, Mr. Shahbaz Sharif was actively involved in the affairs of Gulf Steel Mills especially from 1978 to 1990. Mr. Shahbaz Sharif however distanced himself and stated that he did not play any role in functioning of gulf steel mills and only assisted Mr. Tariq Shafi on direction of Mian Muhammad Sharif with reference to preparation of Shares Sale Agreement in 1980. – DNA
