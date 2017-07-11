Documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz were forged: JIT Report
Says Calibri font that was used in the documents was not available for public use then
ISLAMABAD, July 11: Social media has been flooded with yet another aspect from the JIT’s fourth and final report submitted yesterday before the panama Implementation bench of the Supreme Court, i.e. the font used by Maryam Nawaz in her documents.
The JIT declared the documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz were forged as Calibri font that was used in the documents was not available for public use then.
The interrogators said on page-55 of their final report that Calibri was not available before January 31, 2007; however, the documents submitted by Maryam Nawaz were shown to be dating back to 2006 that reveals forgery.
The new aspect against the Sharif family has caught the attention of social media. Some users of micro-blogging website said the font in question has been in use since 2004. However, Wikipedia website said the font was made in 2004; it was made available for public use in 2007.
The Panama JIT revealed that the probing team had sent the documents submitted by Maryam to it and the apex court to the Radley Forensic Document Laboratory in London for forensic examination.
An expert of the laboratory stated that, “he identified the type font used to produce both certified declaration as ‘Calibri’. However, the expert said, Calibri was not commercially available before 31st January 2007 and as such, neither of the originals of the certified declarations is correctly dated and happy to have been created at some later point in time.” -DNA
