Isn’t It Time To Dig Out These ‘Lost Treasures’ From Their Fathomless Bellies?
Bribery and graft are two daughters of the same mother —corruption. They have many things in common but they are not the same. Bribery is an elementary form of corruption to which mankind has always been accustomed to. It is the price ‘the needy’ pays for the ‘signatures’ of the person with the authority to fulfil his or her ‘need’.
This evil is like a bacteria that is common, harmful, but not fatal. The society can cope with this menace with a system of checks and balances.
But ‘graft’ is an evil of much higher form. It is what has come to be commonly recognised as Corruption. And when it is practiced as a form of business, and at such a level that millionaires are transformed into billionaires overnight, the right description for it is MEGA CORRUPTION.
It is this fatal malady that has ruined a country as oil-rich as Nigeria.
When men in power make it a RULE to siphon away national wealth into their secret treasures and use it to build topless towers of riches for themselves and their families, no country can avert an eventual economic collapse.
Pakistan has suffered massively at the hands of two major politically powerful families and their hand-picked allies and partners-in-the-benefits-of-the-loot. The history of this suffering is about three-decade-long.
It is widely believed that the heads of these two powerful families, despite their apparent rivalry in political arena, have a secret understanding to defend the system that has motored the engine of their fiscal fortunes. There are analysts who believe that these two family heads together sit over a mountain of wealth even half of which can bail out Pakistan from all its woes.
The JIT report that has created so much uproar in the country deals only with the corruption that one of the two families indulged in, only during its early years of power. Since then billions of dollars borrowed by this country have disappeared into distant treasures.
Isn’t it time to dig out these ‘lost treasures’ from their fathomless bellies?
