ISLAMABAD, July 12: The district administration imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Islamabad on Wednesday, citing that “certain segments of society are planning to take out processions [and] are likely to threaten public peace and tranquility”.
The notification was released from the office of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmed. The order is effective immediately for two months. According to the notification issued by the Islamabad district commissioner office, there are reports that “certain segments of society” are planning to stage demonstrations and carry out “religious/sectarian processions” that will endanger human life and safety, and pose a threat to public property in the capital. Section 144 prohibits public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies in any public place within the limits of the area where the law has been imposed. -Agencies
Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two months
