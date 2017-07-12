Supreme Court moved for disqualification & suspension of Nawaz Sharif from his office
ISLAMABAD, July 12: A petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has been filed in Supreme Court (SC).
A petitioner, Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi has filed a petition in SC praying that Nawaz Sharif be suspended from his office till the decision of his petition besides deseating him on the basis of JIT report.
PM children, Captain Safdar, Ishaq Dar , Tariq Shafi, Election Commission, Secretary Finance, Chairman NAB, Governor state bank and Chairman National Bank have been made respondents in the petition.
The petitioner took the plea that as per JIT report PM has been found involved in misusing power.
He gave benefit of his public office to himself and his children . He flourished his business during his rule and accumulated assets inside and outside Pakistan and transferred them on his children names.
It was also stated in the petition that all details of Nawaz Assets have been mentioned in JIT report and his and his children assets were found beyond their known sources of income.
Captain Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also increased their wealth through illegal means Nawaz Sharif and family filed bogus and incorrect documents in SC while court had already disqualified nine MNAs on provision of false information in fake degree cases.
The petitioner prayed to court that it should suspend the PM from his office till the decision of his petition besides deseating him on the basis of JIT report and his wrong statements in the court. -Online
