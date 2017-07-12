Manufacturing defect is not in the politicians but in Nawaz: Shujaat

  • Says Justice Baqir Najafi’s report on Model Town incident be made public forthwith

LAHORE, July 12: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that no option is left with Nawaz Sharif other than respectably tender resignation.
Addressing the meeting of four parties’ alliance, he said manufacturing defect is not in politicians but in Nawaz Sharif, adding
entire Sharif family has been found not only committing corruption but also telling lies and making fraud with the people, Justice Baqir Najafi’s report on Model Town incident be made public forthwith.
Ch Shujat Hussain chaired the meeting of four parties’ alliance. Both leaders of PML-1 said that N-League’s ministers by creating ambiguity in the context of JIT Report want to push the country towards confrontation. The PML leaders said that adamant attitude of Nawaz Sharif is bringing bad reputation to the country and the nation.
During the meeting Ch Shujaat Hussain also telephonically contacted Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and exchanged views with him regarding prevailing political situation.
The meeting was participated by MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Zaheeruddin, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Salik Hussain and Khurram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) whereas Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC)and Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Musalmeen (MWM) were contacted on telephone.-Online

