Demand for PM’s resignation a conspiracy against CPEC: Fazl
PESHAWAR: Standing by the prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Wednesday that the post-Panama Papers report situation was a ploy to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
“Whatever’s going on is not a fight against corruption, but against [Priem Minister] Nawaz Sharif and to destabilise the country,” the Jamiat UIema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief told reporters at the party’s secretariat in Peshawar.
He snubbed the criticism that the JUI-F had always supported Sharif and his party.
The JUI-F chief said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were very different from each other, but the Panama Papers case had brought them closer.
“A matter [Panama Papers leak] that was deemed not even ‘worthy of hearing’ by the Supreme Court has now been turned into the biggest issue faced by the country,” Fazl observed.
“The PTI and other political parities demanding the resignation of the prime minister are only destabilising the country and sabotaging the CPEC,” he added.
Fazl maintained that there was an American lobby in Pakistan that was working against interests of the country and supporting the PTI and other parties demanding the prime minister’s ouster.
“The country is not ready for such adventures. Now that we are seeing some hope of an economic revival, they [rival parties] have started making efforts to uproot the system.”-Agencies
