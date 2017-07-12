Nawaz Sharif summons Federal Cabinet session today
ISLAMABAD, July 12: In the midst of the heated political environment following the Joint Investigation Team’s final report, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned a session of the federal cabinet today, Thursday. Sources revealed that the premier would take the cabinet into confidence regarding the ongoing political situation of the country. There is a high possibility that during the session the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report would be reviewed, sources informed. The Cabinet session would also mull over the financial situation of the country, according to sources.
The prime minister presided over an informal consultative meeting on Wednesday where he was briefed by legal and constitutional experts about the preparations of the government’s stance on the JIT report, sources told a private TV Channel.
The meeting decided to take up the matter of baseless, unwanted remarks against government functionaries in the Supreme Court, asking on what grounds were such comments made, sources added.
The political situation of the country heated up after the JIT submitted its final report to the Supreme Court in relation to the Panama Leaks case. The JIT report recommended filing of a reference against PM Nawaz and his sons Hussain and Hasan Nawaz with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The JIT has observed major disparities in the finances of the Sharif family and their known and declared sources of income.
The opposition parties reiterated their demand for the PM’s resignation, while the government rejected the report as ‘garbage’. The ruling party leaders said that they would completely contest the report in the apex court.-Agencies
