Where is the accountability of judges and Army? asks Javed Hashmi
ISLAMABAD, July 12: Political stalwart and former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Javed Hashmi questioned accountability for judges and the military at an unexpected press conference in Multan on Wednesday.
Hashmi, who has also been a member of the PML-N, believes the Panama Papers probe appears to be a ploy which seeks to oust Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from power, rather than a way to hold him
accountable.
“I believe that Nawaz Sharif should be held accountable. I am the first person to say that accountability should exist. But why just Nawaz Sharif?” Hashmi asked.
Claiming a plot was afoot to take down Nawaz Sharif’s government, Hashmi alleged PTI Chairman Imran Khan had said that after former CJP Tasadduq Hussain Jilani’s tenure would end, the incoming CJP would “break the government and Parliament”.
“I told Imran this would be martial law, but he claimed that it wouldn’t be martial law because the Supreme Court judges would be doing it,” Hashmi alleged.
“Rigging was the issue earlier, but now it is Panamagate since Imran had to create some form of ruckus. He wanted to topple the government in three months. I told him you cannot do this,” Hashmi claimed, adding that “someone else” had saved Nawaz Sharif’s government from toppling.
“Has any judge been punished? Why are judges not caught for their wrongdoings?” he asked. “Is this justice?”
Although politicians are constantly held accountable, Hashmi noted, the same does not apply to the military.
Calling out the army’s “lack of accountability”, he questioned, “Where is Raheel Sharif? The entire country is affected when he moves his finger.” he said.
“We can’t speak about Pervez Musharraf. Can anyone punish him?” he questioned, referring to a pending treason case against the former military ruler.
“The situation is such that if the generals say that this rock is not a rock but a god, the judges and politicians will fall in sajda towards the rock,” he claimed.
“Whenever the time for sacrifice comes, politicians make sacrifices. Politicians, whether it was Bhutto or anyone else, have made sacrifices. Can anyone take the name of the SC judge who was named in the Panama Papers?” -Agencies
