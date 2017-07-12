Shehbaz & Ch Nisar want that PM should tender resignation
PML-N divided over PM’s resignation
Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif support PM and suggest not to resign
Islamabad, July 12: The ruling party Pakistan Muslim League PML(N) has been divided into two factions over the issue of Prime Minister’s resignation.
One faction led by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan wanted that PM should tender resignation while other faction, which is headed by Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif is extending their support to the Prime Minister that he (PM) should not dislodge, said media reports.
Shahbaz Sharif and Nisar Ali Khan’s group is of the view that PM must tender resignation for the sake of party’s prestige. This was the reason Interior Minister did not attend any meeting held by Continued on page 7
the ruling party after submission of JIT report in the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was main source of contact between Interior Minister and the PM. In this connection, a meeting between the Interior Minister and the CM was held here at Punjab House. Both discussed prevailing political situation in length. On the other hand, Khawaja Asif who is considered close to the Prime Minister has advised the PM not to tender resignation, the reports revealed.
Khawja Asif has advised PM to wage a legal war in order to give a tough time to their political rivals.
It is pertinent to mention that leader of AML, Shaikh Rashid had announced the other day that a group of forty four Members of the National Assembly was serious to form a separate block. He also claimed that consultation was also underway in Murree to nominate a MNA for the slot of Premier. The news of the group highlighted after Interior Minister’s meaningful silence on the issue while it was being believed that Chaudhry Nisar was leading the rebel faction.-Online
