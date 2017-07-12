Panamagate JIT member Bilal Rasool getting threats

ISLAMABAD, July 12: Bilal Rasool, a member of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which probed the allegations of impropriety against Sharif family is getting threats, a private TV Channel reported on Wednesday.
According to the Lahore Bureau Chief Arif Hameed Bhatti, Bilal Rasool of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), who was part of the six member JIT is getting threats from unidentified source.-Agencies

Panamagate JIT member Bilal Rasool getting threats
