This Too Is Corruption Of Mega Proportions

It goes to the credit of Mian Nawaz Sharif that he has been hugely successful in transforming his party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), into an extension of his family. PML(N) and MNS have become so synonymous that if MNS runs fever, the PML(N) grows instantly feverish.
Nowhere else in the world, a political party accepts responsibility of the deeds of any of its office-bearers or leaders. When Nixon was moved against, in the Watergate scandal, the Republican Party didn’t make it a matter of life and death for itself to come to the rescue of the President. The trial of Bill Clinton is another case to prove this contention that the political leaders have to bear the entire responsibility of their personal lives and engagements.
But that has not been the case here in Pakistan. In the Panama issue, Pakistan Muslim League (N) or Government of Pakistan were in no way involved. It was a simple case of the ownership of a few London flats of astronomical value. The Panama Leaks revealed that the Sharif family owned a few offshore companies that owned the above-mentioned flats. Earlier, having sensed that the secrecy about the Panama offshore companies was not maintainable because of the activities of ICIJ, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz had come on record with a statement that (Alhamdulillah) he owned all the properties.
All that was required was a satisfactory explanation on the part of the Sharif family about the exact ownership of the flats and the related companies, as well as the exact timing of the start of the said ownership.
As has been established now, Sharif family had no satisfactory explanation. Each member of the family had issued statements that were mutually contradictory, and hence not maintainable.
What had the PML (N) to do with all this? How could the ministers or spokespersons of the PML(N) government know what had transpired strictly within the Sharif family?
The question that has now become pertinent is: “Who will accept the responsibility of the resources of the state that have been thrown into the Defense of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family?”
Infact the ruling family of Pakistan is due for another trial on account of corruption—the misuse of Prime Ministerial authority in spending people’s money and country’s resources to defend its interests.
This Too Is Corruption Of Mega Proportions
