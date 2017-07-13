India escalating tension on LoC to divert attention from core dispute of IoK
Says considering Indian request for grant of visa to mother of Kulbushan
ISLAMABAD, July 13: Indian forces continuously committing unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary to divert the attention of the international community from the core dispute of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).
The Foreign Office spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria during the weekly
press briefing here on Thursday said that India is deliberately escalating tension on the LoC.
He said, only in 2017, India has made 542 times ceasefire violations in which 18 innocent civilians were killed. The Indian atrocities and human rights violations have been intensified in the IoK which needs the attention of the world community, he added.
The spokesperson said that the 44th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) which held in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, on July 10-11, 2017, condemned the state terrorism in the IoK and called upon India to implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on IoK.
Nafees Zakaria said that the resolution which was unanimously adopted by the 56 member Council, noted that Jammu & Kashmir remains the core dispute between India and Pakistan, and its early resolution is imperative for bringing peace to South Asia. -DNA/Agencies
