Nawaz has no right to remain as PM even for a minute: Shah
ISLAMABAD, July 13: Opposition leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has no right to remain the prime minister even for a minute, asking him to resign as Pakistan needs a powerful chief executive.
Khursheed Shah was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. Sherry Rehman and other Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders were also present on the occasion.
He said the PPP always stood for strong democratic system, saying
that the presence of Nawaz Sharif as leader of the house would weaken the parliament.
He said that in 2014, the PPP was accused of friendly opposition due to its support for the democracy, saying that the PPP saved Nawaz Sharif for the sack of democracy. However, now, he said, Nawaz Sharif presence would damage the democracy, therefore, he should resign. He said that the PPP would support country’s institutions, saying that the PML-N has attacked the Supreme Court in the past. He said that the PPP wanted the JIT to work independently, which has submitted the report in the Supreme Court. He said that now the Supreme Court would decide the case. He said that the PPP has contacted every political party on the Panama papers case. He accused the ruling party of moving towards a confrontation with “national institutions”, saying, “A lot of damage has been done by the way PML-N have tried to malign institutions, which will take a lot of time to repair.” He also said that members of the Sharif family are trying to mislead the courts and that the Prime Minister has lost his right to remain in office “even for a minute.”- Sabah/DNA
