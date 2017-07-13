Former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry asks Nawaz to step down
LAHORE, July 13: Chairman Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party and former Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Iftikhar Chaudhry on Thursday also joined the list of political leaders demanding resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. Iftikhar Chaudhry said, “Nawaz Sharif has lost moral and legal justification to remain prime minister after the JIT investigation.” He further said, “A reference should also be filed against Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq as he failed to fulfill his responsibilities.” Iftikhar Chaudhry also said, “The current bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear Panama Papers case has powers to disqualify the Prime Minister.” -DNA
