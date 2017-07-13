Former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry asks Nawaz to step down

Image result for Former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry asks Nawaz to step down

LAHORE, July 13: Chairman Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party and former Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Iftikhar Chaudhry on Thursday also joined the list of political leaders demanding resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. Iftikhar Chaudhry said, “Nawaz Sharif has lost moral and legal justification to remain prime minister after the JIT investigation.” He further said, “A reference should also be filed against Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq as he failed to fulfill his responsibilities.” Iftikhar Chaudhry also said, “The current bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear Panama Papers case has powers to disqualify the Prime Minister.” -DNA

News In Pictures

Kulsoom Nawaz to be elected as PM if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified
If Nawaz goes, Army would be strengthened: Imran Khan
Will not resign on anyone’s call: Nawaz Sharif
Modi govt worried over mounting problems for Nawaz: Indian Paper
Canadian HC appreciates Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region
Want to wrap up Panama case speedily: CJP
Panama JIT worked like a team of ‘Ghost’: Rana Sanaullah
Former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry asks Nawaz to step down
Nawaz has no right to remain as PM even for a minute: Shah
India escalating tension on LoC to divert attention from core dispute of IoK
Monsoon devastation: 81 die, 125 injured, 120 houses ruined
PCB seeking change in World XI schedule to include major int’l players

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved