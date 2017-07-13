Panama JIT worked like a team of ‘Ghost’: Rana Sanaullah
LAHORE, July 13: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) worked like a team of ghost and approached the various parts of the world without going but after such huge inquiry they could not prove a single allegation against Nawaz Sharif. He said the JIT completed the journey of 60 years in 60 days. He said from where no one was able to find any document the JIT secured the document, adding that somewhere letter was written later on and record was ready earlier. He said this is not JIT but it will be better to term it Jin IT. He said the Supreme Court should summon Makhdoom Javed Hashmi over what he has said about JIT, adding that if Hashmi is true then the facts should be brought before the masses and if he is lying then he should be punished. He said PML-N believes in law and constitution and rejects the JIT report.
Addressing to a press conference at the Punjab assembly cafeteria, provincial law minister rubbished JIT report and said that JIT report not more than what Imran said in his speeches during the sit-ins, which he had held in 2014, however Sharif family has given answers of all thirteen questions.
He requested the SC to reject the JIT factious report and vowed that it will be challenged in the apex court. He the JIT report is the summary of the speeches of Imran Khan which he had delivered while standing on the container. – Sabah
