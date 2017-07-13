ISLAMABAD, July 13: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said they seek to wrap up cases related to the Panama Papers early. We try to finish cases early [as several other cases are pending] but circumstances delay proceedings, observed the chief justice. “These aren’t ordinary cases. Sometimes circumstances create difficulties for us too,” he said further. As an institution it is better for the apex court that these cases finish early, he observed further.
The remarks were made during hearing of the disqualification case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.
A three-member bench is hearing the petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi, who has accused the PTI chief, and party leader Jahangir Tareen, of not declaring their assets and seeks to unseat them on alleged violations of the lncome Tax Ordinance 1979 and Peoples Act 1974.
Similar cases are being heard against the PTI in the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Although the chief justice is not part of the three-member special bench overseeing the Panama case implementation, he was likely alluding to all the ongoing high-profile cases in the Supreme Court.
The special bench will hold its next hearing on Monday, July 17, where it will make its observations on the final report of the joint investigation team which probed the Sharif family’s money trail.-Agencies
Want to wrap up Panama case speedily: CJP
