Will not resign on anyone’s call: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, July 13: An emergency meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday endorsed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to not step down as the premier, even as clamour for his exit got louder in wake of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.
While addressing his cabinet in Islamabad, Sharif termed the JIT report a pack of “allegations and speculations”, officials privy to the meeting reported.
Sharif announced that he will not resign as the prime minister on anyone’s call, as the cabinet members suggested that he fight the legal battle to vindicate himself in the Panama Papers case.
Pointing to the opposition parties who have been vehemently demanding his resignation following release of the JIT report, the prime minister said that the PML-N had bagged more votes than those of the opposition parties combined.
“The people of Pakistan have elected me and only they can remove me from this post,” he was quoted as saying.
During his briefing of the cabinet, Sharif claimed that all allegations levelled by the JIT in its report were in reference to his family’s business dealings, saying his family had “earned nothing after entering politics, but lost a lot.”
He said that projects worth billions of rupees are being executed in the country but no evidence of any corruption has been found in any of them.
The premier challenged his opponents to bring forth proof of “corruption of a single paisa” since 1985 against his family. – Agencies
