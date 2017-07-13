If Nawaz goes, Army would be strengthened: Imran Khan

  • Says how a man with FIR registered against him can be SECP Chairman
  • Says India was dreading the fact that the Pakistani Premier may have to resign in the coming days

PESHAWAR, July 13: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif steps down, Pakistan Army would be strengthened by it.
Addressing a press conference regarding health reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said that in democracies around the world, governance was backed with moral authority but in Pakistan to protect the government the rain of falsehood is being occurred. The PTI chief said that democratic governments were concerned with future times.
During his press conference, Imran lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, claiming that India was dreading the fact that the Pakistani premier may have to resign in the coming days. “Indians are worrying that their ‘friend’ Nawaz Sharif may have to go,” he said. He said if Nawaz Sharif quits it will strengthen Pakistan army and economy of the country and India did not want to see happening this. Imran Khan said that if Nawaz Sharif were to go, it would strengthen Pakistan Army. He also spoke highly of his party’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We have enhanced the health budget in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Rs 18 billion to Rs 65 billion,” he said. “The health cards are our biggest achievement in the province.” The PTI chairman made it a point to highlight that as many as 2.4 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been provided with the health card. Imran said that 95 percent of the district hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had expert doctors. He said that district hospitals will be run on solar energy and that PTI was trying to improve the health system in the province.- Sabah/Online

