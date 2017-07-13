Kulsoom Nawaz to be elected as PM if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified

Image result for Kulsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 13: After the panamagate JIT Reports findings and political tension in the country, a proposal has surfaced to make Kulsoom Nawaz as Prime Minister of Pakistan if Nawaz Sharif is disqualified.
According to sources the proposal is under review to elect her as MNA on special seat to make her country’s Prime Minister. According to ARY correspondent, Azhar Farooq an opinion from the Assembly Secretariat has also been taken for her election on special seat which is considered as constitutional. The sources added that one MNA members will have to tender resignation for the election of Kulsoom Nawaz on special seat. After this on the recommendations of Party President, the notification of Kulsoom Nawaz for the membership will be issued.
According to Constitutional Analyst, Irfan Qadir if so happens, there will be no hesitation in it as there is no allegation against Kulsoon Nawaz. -Monitoring Report

