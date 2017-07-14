The task of Mian Nawaz Sharif and family is so very very simple. One wonders why it is being made ‘seemingly’ as challenging as the conquest of Mars. Mian Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister of Pakistan doesn’t have to trigger insurmountable chaos and instability in the county by taking on the Judiciary and the Military inorder to establish that far from being guilty of corruption, he is a victim of a conspiracy.
All that he has to do is to produce credible documentary evidence before the court to establish that the conclusions drawn by the JIT in its report are wrong, and that the Sharif family hasn’t been guilty of having produced false and forged documents before the SC to sustain its lies.
All that Sharif family has to establish is that the London flats were not in its ownership in the last decade of the last century. This can be easily established by producing a single document—-the sale deed between the buyer and the seller by which London flats became the property of one of the Sharif’s. Another document will be a simple bank statement—proving the money trail.
If that happens, Sharif family will not require the testimony of the likes of Danyal Aziz, Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhry, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb to establish its innocence.
If I were Mian Nawaz Sharif, and were speaking truth, I would do exactly that.
What is the Truth Mr. Prime Minister?
