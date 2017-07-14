Time for international cricket to resume in Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed
KARACHI: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said international teams played the Champions Trophy tournament in England despite security concerns, hence it is time that international cricket returns to Pakistan.
Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, the national team captain of all three formats of the game said Pakistan cricket is facing a detrimental loss because of having no cricket at home. Ahmed said captaining national test side is a challenge and the team will certainly miss Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan. He added that he is aiming to bring consistency to the team.
The skipper further said the team has a good combination of senior and junior players “A team always need senior players in the squad and they must be included if they are performing well.” Ahmed said due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), young players got much-needed exposure. “Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman have played domestic cricket but PSL gave them an identity,” he said.
He added that Pakistan cricket has a got a new life after winning the Champions Trophy as people now have expectations for the team. “We have to progress more. We have to win more series,” he said. “Things have become better in the last two years. We have to now give more good performances.”
Sarfraz signs up for
Yorkshire in England’s T20 Blast
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed will feature for Yorkshire county in England’s domestic cricket competition NatWest T20 Blast next month.
Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfraz, who was also handed the Test reins a week ago, has signed up to play five matches for Yorkshire Vikings in the ongoing T20 Blast, subject to him being granted the visa.
Teammate Azhar Ali congratulated the skipper on Twitter about his upcoming stint in the T20 Blast.
Earlier this week, all-rounder Imad Wasim signed up for Durham county in the same tournament.
Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is already representing Essex in the T20 Blast, while former captain Shahid Afridi is playing for Hampshire. Pacer Junaid Khan left for UK earlier this week to feature for Lancashire in the T20 competition. – MD
