Sir Winston Churchill once said if a person is less than 40 years of age and is not a socialist and if he is above that age and is not a capitalist then there must be something seriously wrong with his mental condition.
Why is it so that age turns a socialist into a capitalist?May be when he had settled in life and started earning enough and had invested his money in economy he fears that any revolt might alter his economic position!
Notwithstanding its many flaws it is a fact that soviet union was much better off economically in the post- Czar period. Had it not involved itself in unnecessary military adventures it might not have dismembered.
Roosevelt was probably the first American president who was sensible enough to act upon the concept of social welfare state. Truman and Johnson further developed that system. These American presidents realised that only by sharing wealth with the have – nots, by increasing their daily wages , and by giving them the right of forming unions and by making the haves pay taxes to the state, can the capitalistic system be saved?
Both socialism and capitalism aren’t free from inherent defects. The former suffers from lack of competition which brings down the quality of merchandise produced by factories and it is also allergic to innovation. The latter suffers from the insatiable hunger and greed of traders. It is good that the protoganists of these diverse type of systems have been trying to minimise the inherent shortcomings in their economic ideologies with the passage of time.
Capitalism versus socialism
