PM confronting institutions on advice of ‘immature advisers’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, July 14: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that joint investigation team carried out accountability despite hurdles in its way, sources reported. Speaking exclusively with Samaa TV on Friday, Qureshi said that rigid policies will be harmful for democracy. Qureshi added that PM wants to confront institutions on the advice of some immature advisers. He claimed that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan do not support the politics of confrontation. The PTI leader said that the opposition parties are not in favour of derailing the system. PTI vice chairman said that his party had staged the sit-in for a transparent system and they stand by their demands. He advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to speak the truth. -Agencies

