Panamagate: Refrain from criticising SC bench, Shehbaz urges PML-N leaders

Image result for Panamagate: Refrain from criticising SC bench, Shahbaz urges PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, July 14: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged party leaders to refrain from criticising the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case, as well as other state institutions.
A senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader told The Express Tribune the CM, while addressing a meeting of the parliamentary party, also advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to strengthen his legal team and fight the case whole hog.
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe Sharif family’s offshore assets concluded on July 10 that the PM and his family is in possession of assets beyond known sources of income. The team, which submitted its report to the apex court, recommended filing a reference against the Sharif family with the National Accountability Bureau.
Meanwhile, another senior PML-N leader said that “non-hawkish and polite approach is the need of the hour, with the premier also agreeing.”-Agencies

News In Pictures

Opposition sticks to demand of Nawaz Sharif’s resignation
SC accepts contempt of court petitions against PM, CM Punjab & PML-N leaders
Not only Nawaz Sharif but whole family is burglar
Army is for the people and shall continue to perform its duty with their full support: Army Chief
Only a miracle can save you, Ch Nisar told Nawaz Sharif
Will not resign, will fight for the people of Pakistan: Nawaz
Panamagate: Refrain from criticising SC bench, Shehbaz urges PML-N leaders
PM confronting institutions on advice of ‘immature advisers’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Time for international cricket to resume in Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed
Craig Ervine digs Zimbabwe out of a hole
Trump says he would invite Putin to White House, but not now
NATO warns Russia to honour war games promises

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved