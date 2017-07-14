Panamagate: Refrain from criticising SC bench, Shehbaz urges PML-N leaders
ISLAMABAD, July 14: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has urged party leaders to refrain from criticising the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers case, as well as other state institutions.
A senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader told The Express Tribune the CM, while addressing a meeting of the parliamentary party, also advised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to strengthen his legal team and fight the case whole hog.
The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe Sharif family’s offshore assets concluded on July 10 that the PM and his family is in possession of assets beyond known sources of income. The team, which submitted its report to the apex court, recommended filing a reference against the Sharif family with the National Accountability Bureau.
Meanwhile, another senior PML-N leader said that “non-hawkish and polite approach is the need of the hour, with the premier also agreeing.”-Agencies
