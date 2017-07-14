Army is for the people and shall continue to perform its duty with their full support: Army Chief
Says Balochistan prosperity at par with other provinces is our main objective
RAWALPINDI, July 14: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated his support for Balochistan and said the province was his prime focus, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Balochistan is my prime focus and prosperity of people in Baluchistan at par with other provinces is the main objective,” COAS said during his visit to the Quetta Garrison.
During his visit the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in Balochistan at Headquarters Southern Command and Headquarters FC Balochistan (North).
The army chief was apprised of the significant reduction in sectarian killings in the province.
The ISPR statement added that terrorists in their desperation were now targeting law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and soft targets. Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
General Bajwa also appreciated achievements of the Army, FC, police, intelligence and other agencies including provincial administration towards the improvement of the security situation.
The army chief also hailed efforts in the socio-economic domain which resulted in the willingness of militants to surrender.
The COAS also interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their morale and motivation.
He further said the Army is for the people of Pakistan and shall continue to perform its duty with their full support.
General Bajwa upon his arrival was received by Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander Southern Command.-Agencies
Army is for the people and shall continue to perform its duty with their full support: Army Chief
RAWALPINDI, July 14: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated his support for Balochistan and said the province was his prime focus, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Balochistan is my prime focus and prosperity of people in Baluchistan at par with other provinces is the main objective,” COAS said during his visit to the Quetta Garrison.
During his visit the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in Balochistan at Headquarters Southern Command and Headquarters FC Balochistan (North).
The army chief was apprised of the significant reduction in sectarian killings in the province.
The ISPR statement added that terrorists in their desperation were now targeting law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and soft targets. Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
General Bajwa also appreciated achievements of the Army, FC, police, intelligence and other agencies including provincial administration towards the improvement of the security situation.
The army chief also hailed efforts in the socio-economic domain which resulted in the willingness of militants to surrender.
The COAS also interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their morale and motivation.
He further said the Army is for the people of Pakistan and shall continue to perform its duty with their full support.
General Bajwa upon his arrival was received by Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander Southern Command.-Agencies