Not only Nawaz Sharif but whole family is burglar

Says Nawaz ruined institutions to safeguard his corruption
KAHUTA, July 14: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ruined national institutions to safeguard his corruption. He said not only Nawaz Sharif but whole family is thief.
Addressing a public gathering in Kahuta, the PTU chairman said that upcoming week in the Supreme Court is crucial to make a decision against corrupt elements in the country. “The coming week will decide whether Pakistan will be nation of dacoits or a Naya Pakistan,” he said.
Referring to the Joint Investigation Team report, Imran Khan said that he would be ashamed if he was in place of Nawaz Sharif, who has instead vowed to challenge it.
He hailed the members of the JIT who made the report against the prime minister and said that people stand with them in the accountability of the Sharif family.
He said there has been no accountability of Nawaz Sharif for the last three decades, which has instead ruined institutions, and make pacts with criminals, and sought political revenge just to protect him.
“A ruler who is untruthful and dishonest will bring the nation to ruin,” he said adding that corruption is the biggest problem in the country and the biggest impediment in the progress of the nation.
He said billions of rupees are annually laundered from the country, which deprives the nation from health, education, and jobs to youth, leading to foreign loans and increasing prices.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam saw the dream to make Pakistan a social welfare state, and was respected as honest and trustworthy by even his enemies.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing on Monday after the JIT report found discrepancies in the properties of the Sharif family and recommended that a reference being filed against them.-Agencies
