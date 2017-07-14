SC accepts contempt of court petitions against PM, CM Punjab & PML-N leaders
ISLAMABAD, July 14: Supreme Court has accepted the petition for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chief minister Punjab and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including federal ministers.
Petitioner Muhammad Akhtar Naqvi argued that the speeches of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N leaders delivered are clear contempt of court and thus proceedings should be initiated against them for the same.
The petition names Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chief minister Punjab , Railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique , PML-N leaders ; Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhary, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Mushahidullah Khan, son-in-law of Prime Minister Capt (retd) Safdar and many other leaders of the ruling PML-N.
It was requested in the petition the PML-N leaders spoke against the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and the judges of the apex court and therefore, contempt of court proceeding should be initiated against them and they should be declared disqualified.
It was said in the petitions that court was disparaged at different public gatherings and in media talks, saying that the constitution gives clear directives against the people who criticize the courts.
It was prayed in the petitions that verdict should be passed against the PML-N leaders declaring them disqualified under articles 62, 63 of the constitutions and contempt of court proceeding should also be initiated against them under article 204 of the constitution.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan is likely to hear the petitions on July 17.-Sabah
