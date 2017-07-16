Nawaz facing punishment of being traitor with Kashmiris: Sardar Attique

Image result for Sardar Attique

JATLAN, July 15: President of all Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan said that Prime Minister Nawaz is bearing the punishment of betraying Kashmiris adding protests would be staged at all levels if attempts are made to end Shariah court Kashmir.
“Burhan Wani by sacrificing his life in the age of 23 give a new life to Kashmir freedom resolution”, Khan said this while speaking at a weekly seminar on residence of former National Assembly candidate on constituency 4 Kheri Sharif
He went on to say that the successors of two nation theory are also Kashmiris not PML-N supporters.
He said current situation tells that PML-N has no future in Kashmir and PPP Azad Kashmir is playing a role of Team B in both Pakistan and in Azad Kashmir. He said in current situation Imran Khan is the only leader who is playing the role of real opposition.-Online

News In Pictures

Building peace in the country, brick by brick with the support of state institutions: Army Chief
PTI workers to come on streets, if justice is impeded: Imran
4 soldiers killed as Indian troops target Army vehicle: ISPR
PML-Q demands immediate resignation of Nawaz Sharif
Musharraf salutes JIT for doing their work with honesty
All eyes on Supreme Court as parties reply to JIT report today
Pakistan fully aware of designs of hostile agencies, especially RAW: CJCSC
Nawaz facing punishment of being traitor with Kashmiris: Sardar Attique
JIT failed to accuse PM of corruption after trying its best: PML-N leaders
Nawaz is threat to democratic polity: Shah
Will address Governor’s reservations against NAB bill in Assembly: CM Sindh
Islam is religion of peace, love & tolerance: Aizaz Chaudhry

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved