Nawaz facing punishment of being traitor with Kashmiris: Sardar Attique
JATLAN, July 15: President of all Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmad Khan said that Prime Minister Nawaz is bearing the punishment of betraying Kashmiris adding protests would be staged at all levels if attempts are made to end Shariah court Kashmir.
“Burhan Wani by sacrificing his life in the age of 23 give a new life to Kashmir freedom resolution”, Khan said this while speaking at a weekly seminar on residence of former National Assembly candidate on constituency 4 Kheri Sharif
He went on to say that the successors of two nation theory are also Kashmiris not PML-N supporters.
He said current situation tells that PML-N has no future in Kashmir and PPP Azad Kashmir is playing a role of Team B in both Pakistan and in Azad Kashmir. He said in current situation Imran Khan is the only leader who is playing the role of real opposition.-Online
