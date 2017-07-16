All eyes on Supreme Court as parties reply to JIT report today

ISLAMABAD, July 16: : The Panama Papers saga enters what may likely be its final round on Monday as the Supreme Court will hear responses of all the parties over the joint investigation team (JIT)’s report.
All eyes are fixed on the Supreme Court as the future course of the over-year long episode is likely to be determined by the honourable judges on Monday. -Agencies

