Musharraf salutes JIT for doing their work with honesty

ISLAMABAD, July 16: Former Army Chief general (retd.) Pervez Musharraf has said that JIT carried out investigation against Sharif family with honesty.
In a statement, he salutes the members of the joint investigation team probing offshore wealth of Sharif family in Panamagate Case. He added that the time for exposing corrupt people has come.
“Corrupt people of all political parties should be held accountable,” the ex-military dictator said. Musharraf stated that more provinces should be made in the country in order to resolve the administrative issue. -DNA

