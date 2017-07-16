PML-Q demands immediate resignation of Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, July 16: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has demanded ‘immediate resignation’ of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following the Joint Investigation Report (JIT) report for Panama case. PML-Q leaders believe that the evidence of corruption against Sharif family had come to light and now they shouldn’t hide themselves behind the shadow of democracy. “Nawaz Sharif has to go,” they made it clear. While expressing their opinion on Panama case, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain told that the Sharif brothers take the cover of ‘democracy’whenever they get trapped. “The ruling PML-N is targeting state institutions after the Panama JIT report,” PML-Q president said. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hoped that the apex court would make the right decision after considering the evidence of corruption against the Sharif family in JIT report. He anticipated a bright future for the poor. -DNA
