4 soldiers killed as Indian troops target Army vehicle: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, July 16: Rescuers were searching for survivors after a vehicle of Pakistan Army plunged in River Neelam on Sunday, killing one soldier in the process, Inter-Services Public Relations said.
“Indian forces indiscriminately targeted a vehicle of Pakistan Army along the Line of Control,” said the military’s media wing.
“As a result of the attack the vehicle plunged in River Neelum and one soldier died. The other three went missing.”-Agencies

