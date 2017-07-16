4 soldiers killed as Indian troops target Army vehicle: ISPR
ISLAMABAD, July 16: Rescuers were searching for survivors after a vehicle of Pakistan Army plunged in River Neelam on Sunday, killing one soldier in the process, Inter-Services Public Relations said.
“Indian forces indiscriminately targeted a vehicle of Pakistan Army along the Line of Control,” said the military’s media wing.
“As a result of the attack the vehicle plunged in River Neelum and one soldier died. The other three went missing.”-Agencies
4 soldiers killed as Indian troops target Army vehicle: ISPR
ISLAMABAD, July 16: Rescuers were searching for survivors after a vehicle of Pakistan Army plunged in River Neelam on Sunday, killing one soldier in the process, Inter-Services Public Relations said.
“Indian forces indiscriminately targeted a vehicle of Pakistan Army along the Line of Control,” said the military’s media wing.
“As a result of the attack the vehicle plunged in River Neelum and one soldier died. The other three went missing.”-Agencies