PTI workers to come on streets, if justice is impeded: Imran
Claims next week will be PM’s last in office
ISLAMABAD, July 16: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Sunday warned the government that if any obstructions are introduced in the way of justice he would invite his workers to come on the streets.
Addressing the party’s workers convention here, Imran mocked claims by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that the report by Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is a conspiracy against democracy.
“I hear them saying it’s a conspiracy…a sponsored conspiracy…against democracy. They are calling it a conspiracy because for the last 30 years they sailed through it [without being caught],” the PT chief said. He added that the prime minister had employed tactics like bribing to escape justice.
He asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to present answers to questions raised by the JIT instead, adding the team’s report has come up with evidence which leaves no scope for doubt.
Meanwhile, Chairman Imran Khan has claimed while giving an interview to an American newspaper that next week will be Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s last in his office.
PTI chief declared that he will arrange a ceremony to celebrate PM’s departure. He said that a dark night of corruption is heading towards its end with the ousting of Nawaz.
Imran Khan further added that Sharif family lied before the courts, and Nawaz Sharif is completely ineligible under Article 62, 63, and will face criminal cases now-Agencies/DNA
