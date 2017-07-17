The Waiting Graves And Their Unwilling Dwellers

I cannot recall who had said that past was nothing but the graveyard of time. Looking-back at Pakistan’s past, I can’t help remembering this saying.
Quite clearly Time is not buried in one mass grave (as often are those who are targeted by America’s missiles). Time is buried moment to moment in a new grave. Certainly there are such graves too in which decades — not moments are buried. You look back and find your eyes glued to such graves.
Here is the grave in which Ayub Khan’s famous decade of reforms is buried. Not far is buried Ayub Khan himself, who despite his recently published diaries (and his son’s book) happens now to be more of a relic of’ the past than the towering, authoritative and much -feared Field Marshal whose word was law before General Yahya Khan decided to remind him about his mortality, and to tell him that it was time for his decade to pass into history, and get unceremoniously buried in some corner of the graveyard of time.
And here is the grave of the famous decade of Zia’s well-doctored Islamization—some metres apart from the grave that is supposed to house the remains of the blown-up general, but may well be as empty as a non-believer’s soul.
I can take you to the graves of the Bhutto era and the pre-Ayub era too—in which lie buried many a great longing and many a crazy pursuit.
Among the most recent—quite fresh graves, is the grave of BB’s first tenure as PM— then the subsequent Mian era— followed by BB’s second term— and by the heavily-mandated return to power of Mian sahib.
There can be no end to the phenomenon of the living moments breathing their last and finding their final resting place. Every moment has to die, get buried in the graveyard of time and remembered occasionally with nostalgic fondness and sometimes with sorrow and sense of loss.
The era of General Pervez Musharraf will be no exception. There is no escape from mortality—from the steady drift towards what will be labeled by historians as yet another failed bid on the part of a mortal to perpetuate himself.
The graves are ready to receive their dwellers—those whose word is law today—and those too who want to write the laws of tomorrow.
Previously Published on 10-09-2007

News In Pictures

Building peace in the country, brick by brick with the support of state institutions: Army Chief
PTI workers to come on streets, if justice is impeded: Imran
4 soldiers killed as Indian troops target Army vehicle: ISPR
PML-Q demands immediate resignation of Nawaz Sharif
Musharraf salutes JIT for doing their work with honesty
All eyes on Supreme Court as parties reply to JIT report today
Pakistan fully aware of designs of hostile agencies, especially RAW: CJCSC
Nawaz facing punishment of being traitor with Kashmiris: Sardar Attique
JIT failed to accuse PM of corruption after trying its best: PML-N leaders
Nawaz is threat to democratic polity: Shah
Will address Governor’s reservations against NAB bill in Assembly: CM Sindh
Islam is religion of peace, love & tolerance: Aizaz Chaudhry

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved