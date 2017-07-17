Nawaz caught red-handed, should be sent to jail: Sh Rasheed

Image result for Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, July 17: AML president Sheikh Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been caught red-handed and hence he should be sent to jail.
Presenting his arguments in the SC on Monday, he called the judges as ‘Janab’ Speaker which triggered laughter in court.
In response to his mistake, Sheikh Rasheed said that he was not allowed to speak in the Assembly.
Talking to the media outside the SC, he said that Nawaz Sharif wants to clash with the SC and the Army. He asked the nation to be ready as coffins will come out of the SC within six-eight weeks. Sheikh Rashid said that the government wants a civil war, while the nation is demanding justice. JI ameer Sirajul Haq said that the nation is with the SC. “The revolution is imminent and Nawaz Sharif will have to go,” he added.-Agencies

