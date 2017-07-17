Nawaz will be disqualified if one more judge rules against him: Babar Awan
ISLAMABAD, July 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Monday remarked that all that is needed for the Supreme Court to adopt the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan is one more judge to rule against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
“Two out of five judges of the Supreme Court already believe PM should be disqualified. If one more judge rules for the PM’s disqualification then [we will hear] ‘Go Nawaz Go’ [chants] from the Supreme Court as well,” he said while speaking to media during the apex court’s hearing of Panama case post-JIT report. Awan asserted that the entire nation has full confidence in the Supreme Court and its proceedings in the high-profile case. “We trust the Supreme Court. The entire nation, the PTI, the lawyers, everyone stands with the court,” he said, adding that Maryam group has defeated Nawaz Group within PML-N.-Agencies
