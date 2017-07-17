Nawaz will be disqualified if one more judge rules against him: Babar Awan

Image result for Nawaz will be disqualified if one more judge rules against him: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, July 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Monday remarked that all that is needed for the Supreme Court to adopt the ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogan is one more judge to rule against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
“Two out of five judges of the Supreme Court already believe PM should be disqualified. If one more judge rules for the PM’s disqualification then [we will hear] ‘Go Nawaz Go’ [chants] from the Supreme Court as well,” he said while speaking to media during the apex court’s hearing of Panama case post-JIT report. Awan asserted that the entire nation has full confidence in the Supreme Court and its proceedings in the high-profile case. “We trust the Supreme Court. The entire nation, the PTI, the lawyers, everyone stands with the court,” he said, adding that Maryam group has defeated Nawaz Group within PML-N.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Panama case: Contradictions in Sharif family statements in JIT Report: Supreme Court
158 Indian soldiers killed in Chinese rockets attack
Sharifs have nothing to say in their defence: Imran
PML-N names candidates to replace PM Nawaz if plan B required
Suicide bomber strikes Peshawar’s Hayatabad, 3 FC men martyred
Nawaz to face 14-year jail term & disqualification: Fawad Chaudhry
5 more injured along LoC as Army issues stern warning to India over July 16 attack
Nawaz will be disqualified if one more judge rules against him: Babar Awan
Nawaz caught red-handed, should be sent to jail: Sh Rasheed
Any step against SC would be intolerable: Ch Shujaat
Uzbek Envoy lauds Pak Armed Forces’ sacrifices made in war against terrorism
Sana Mir may lose captaincy to pay for Pakistan’s poor performance

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved