Nawaz to face 14-year jail term & disqualification: Fawad Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will face with disqualification and 14-year jail term in connection with the Panama Papers case.
Speaking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, which resumed hearing of the Panama Papers case, Fawaz Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Sharif might by summoned by the apex court for cross-examination.
He accused the ruling family of doing fraud with the people, the Parliament and the court.
“Nawaz Sharif faces disqualification and 14-year jail term while his property could be seized,” he said.
The PTI spokesman said that Maryam Nawaz was also faced with a criminal case which could result in her seven-year jail term. – Agencies
