Sharifs have nothing to say in their defence: Imran
ISLAMABAD, July 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Monday said that Sharif family has got nothing to say in its defence pertaining to the Panama Leaks case.
Khan presided over a meeting of senior party members at his Banigala residence, which held consultation over today’s hearing of the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.
Speaking at meeting, the PTI chief alleged Sharif family of speaking lies in the apex court and before the probe team. “They (Sharifs) submitted fake documents in the Supreme Court and to the investigation team.”
Khan said there should be criminal cases registered against PM Nawaz Sharif and his children.
About challenging the JIT report, he sa0id the ruling Sharif family challenged the report “on the basis of assumptions”.
Earlier on Monday the Supreme Court held proceedings of the Panama Leaks case following the submission of the JIT.
During the hearing, the counsels of petitioners – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami Muslim League (AML) – laid their arguments and pleaded the PM’s disqualification.-Agencies
