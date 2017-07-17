158 Indian soldiers killed in Chinese rockets attack
SIKKIM, July 17: Amidst tensions between the two countries, China on Monday fired rockets across the Indian border, which resulted in killings of at least 158 Indian soldiers.
According to the media reports, several Indian soldiers also wounded in the attack. The recent attack was carried out after China flexed its political muscle in the area close to Tibet border with a fully equipped brigade indulging in live ammunition drill, China’s state television reported.
A two-minute footage that was broadcast on China Central Television showed the soldiers attacking an ‘enemy position’ using rocket launchers, machine guns, and mortars.
On the same day another military exercise was witnessed with use of missiles and anti-tank grenades, it reported. The drills were dubbed as a clear warning to India. -Online
