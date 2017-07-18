The entire propaganda machinery of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (N) is focused on one word:
CONSPIRACY.
When Panama scandal had just about surfaced, the country’s president Mr. Mamnoon Hussain had stated prophetically that men whose features had been distorted by the evil of corruption had earned the wrath of Allah and were destined to meet their end turn by turn.
Homer the famed author of Iliad and Odyssey would have put President Mamnoon’s statement in the following words:
“The gods of Olympus have CONSPIRED against those who have fallen out of their favour”.
The broad-based talk of CONSPIRACY on the part of the PML (N) leaders does not openly name the conspirators, but their references are so obvious and pinpointed that our mind automatically goes towards the Pak Army. Infact the ISPR DG had to clarify that Pak Army had nothing to do with the JIT report, except that two of its organizations had lent out a member each to the Supreme Court for the investigations.
Granted that there is a conspiracy, whom would Pak Army conspire against if not MODI?
To elucidate this point, I will draw the attention of my readers to a headline in the DAWN dated 18th July 2017.
“PAKISTAN THREATENS TO CHOKE INDIAN SUPPLY LINES NEAR LOC”.
That is if Modi’s India continues to commit acts of blatant aggression along the borders.
Now that is not conspiracy. That is an open fact. Modi is our enemy. Only Mian Nawaz Sharif regards him as his friend.
Conspiracy Against Modi?
