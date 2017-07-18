Pervez Khattak for quick implementation of Police Act in KPK
PESHAWAR, July 18: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed to frame rules of business for the smooth implementation of the police act in the province.
He was presiding over a meeting on the implementation process of police act in the province at Chief Minister Secretariat. The meeting had a detailed discussion on the implementation process, the completion of different requirements for the formation of different safety commissions at provincial, regional and district levels and the framing of rules of business under the police act.
The meeting took a number of decisions for the independence of different safety commissions in the province and the implementation process under police act in the province.
On the occasion CM said that provincial government has achieved the target of making police an independent body responsive to the will of the people. However, this independence should not be unfettered. There should be different safeguards at different tiers of governance for the accountability and responsiveness of the police force. The different commissions would strictly monitor the complaints against police force that would be a check on the force. He directed to expedite the formation of safety commissions at all levels for the smooth implementation adding that the members of the safety commission would have to deliver to run the system of policing efficiently.-Online
