Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s statement that does Imran Khan consider Zardari a lesser thief than Nawaz Sharif is very meaningful. It indicates whose side is he on. The PM must have taken a lot of comfort from his statement as well as from that of Mahmood Khan Achakzai’swho also seems to hold the view that the PM should not resign, come what may.
The stand of Aftab Sherpao’s and Asfandyar’s political parties also isn’t much different from the abovementioned political allies of the PM. It seems that the political element in the country which is standing foursquare behind the PM in the present political imbroglio over the Panama leaks are going to be natural partners in the forthcoming elections too.
There is a divergent viewpoint over the question of joining of the PTI by the deserters from other political parties. Many political analysts believe that the PTI should give a wide berth to the politicians who now want to jump on its bandwagon by leaving their political parties for one reason or the other as they are rank opportunists of the first order. They would in the ultimate analysis cause harm than good to the PTI. They don’t subscribe to Zardari’ s view that the PTI would never give its tickets in the forthcomg election to those politicians who had joined its rank after showing their back to him. There are many who feel that it would be difficult to ignore them in the elections because of their political hold in their respective areas where constituency politics play a big role and where voters get carried away by caste, religious sect and family connections. Merit is a word yet unknown in our political constituencies.
Fast changing political landscape of the country
